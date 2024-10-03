MP Youth Congress chief booked for posting parody song mocking CM Ladli Behna scheme

Reacting to the FIR against him by the Indore police crime branch, the state Youth Congress chief said, “The FIR is aimed to suppress the opposition’s voice, which is actually the voice of the people against growing crimes against women and girls in the state. Instead of lodging FIR against me, the BJP leaders should ask the girls and women in their house about how unsafe they are feeling now in the wake of rising crimes against females across the state. I’ll continue to fight for the safety of women, irrespective of what is done against me by the state government and the BJP.”

Slamming the lodging of FIR against the state YC president, the leader of opposition in the state Umang Singhar said, “What has been said by Singh on Wednesday is actually the voice of all girls and women in the state in the wake of rising crimes against them. Instead of lodging FIR against our leader, the CM who is also the state’s home minister, should work immediately for ensuring the safety of women in the state.”

The CM Ladli Behna Yojana is the flagship welfare scheme of the state government, which is being replicated by other states. Under the scheme (which was launched by then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in June 2023), economically weak women in the state get monthly financial support of Rs 1250. The BJP had in its 2023 assembly polls manifesto promised to raise the monthly support sum to Rs 3000 by 2028.