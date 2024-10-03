Mumbai Diary | All MVA allies eye the chief minister post

In the upcoming state elections, the Congress is not only seeing an opportunity to come back to power by winning around 70-to-80 seats, but also expecting to get the chief ministerial post as the single-largest party. Therefore, many leaders in the Congress have started dreaming of getting the coveted post and begun taking steps in that direction as well. On the other hand, Sharad Pawar, who has been tight-lipped about the chief ministerial face, has been holding his card close to his chest till the election results are out. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is also eyeing to get the post back as a poetic justice.

MahaYuti govt leaves no stone unturned

The MahaYuti government is leaving no stone unturned to come back in power. While only a few of days remain before the assembly elections and the code of conduct are announced, the Mantralaya has been witnessing quite a rush to take decisions. They are preparing to pass the decisions in the cabinet, issue a GR, then push for tender and work order as well. Currently, the bureaucrats have been overloaded with work and their tables have been full of files. Sources reveal that many of these officers have also been working late at night by burning their midnight oil.

Uddhav, Pawar struggle to get candidates

Former union minister Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are struggling to get the right candidates for the assembly elections. They are not only asking for seats from the Congress, but also demanding candidates. In the Lok Sabha elections, Pawar poached a couple of Congress candidates using the same tactics he is using in assembly elections. Thackeray -led Shiv Sena has also been in a fix, unable to get candidates for state polls. Most of these potential candidates are already poached by CM Eknath Shinde, therefore he has turned towrds Congress for help. This has put the party in an opaque situation.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

