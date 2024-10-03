Over 11 lakh railway employees to get bonus, Cabinet approves

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Diwali and other upcoming festivals,the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved the payment of a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for 2023-2024, amounting to Rs 2028.57 crore, for 11,72,240 railway employees.

This payment would be equivalent to 78 days' wages, recognising the outstanding performance of the railway staff. It is designed to motivate them towards further improvements in operations.

The bonus will be distributed among various categories of railway personnel, including Track Maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guards), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsmen, Ministerial staff, and other Group C employees. The maximum PLB amount for eligible employees is set at Rs 17,951 for 78 days of service.

This annual payment is traditionally made before the Durga Puja/Dussehra holidays, ensuring timely recognition of the hard work and dedication exhibited by the railway workforce. The decision to award this bonus comes in light of the impressive operational achievements of the Railways during the fiscal year 2023-2024, where it recorded a historic cargo loading of 1,588 million tonnes and transported nearly 6.7 billion.

According to an official source, several factors contributed to this remarkable performance, including substantial investments in infrastructure through record capital expenditure by the government, enhancements in operational efficiency, and the adoption of advanced technology. "These developments have not only improved service delivery but also strengthened the overall performance of the Indian Railways", remarked a railway official.

The PLB serves as both a reward for past achievements and an incentive for future excellence, fostering a culture of accountability and commitment among railway employees.

As the Railways continues to evolve, this recognition will play a crucial role in sustaining motivation and encouraging employees to maintain high standards of service and productivity.