Over-the-counter sale ban likely on morning-after pill

Experts have said that availability of the drug OTC may prevent unwanted pregnancies and avert abortions. However, in Tamil Nadu, and other parts of India, ECPs are notoriously difficult to access at pharmacies. Other hormonal contraceptives available OTC include the Combined Oral Contraceptive (containing estrogen and progestin, it is taken daily) and the Progestin Only Pill (also taken daily).

Interestingly, the six-member expert sub-committee was formed after the Tamil Nadu government proposed a ban on the OTC sale of hormonal contraceptives citing "its irrational usage" at the 62nd Drugs Consultative Committee meeting held in September 2023.

The sub-committee’s mandate was to study the issue and make a recommendation on whether such a ban is needed.

Dr Pinkee Saxena, professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Lady Hardinge Medical College, is the chair of the sub-committee. The other members include MN Sridhar, Joint Director of Drugs Control cum Controlling Authority (in-charge), and a representative from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A highly-placed source privy to the deliberations of the panel told TNIE that although the committee is yet to submit the final report, it is overwhelmingly in favour of making prescriptions from a physician mandatory for the purchase of contraceptives, including ECPs.

“The physician should assess the benefit and risk ratio of the person taking it... The issue was discussed and the consensus is that there should be some bar,” the source said.

The panel also relied on available evidence along with recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) and American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. Notably, the WHO and most countries are in favour of the ECP being available over the counter.