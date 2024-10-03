PM mementoes: Bronze conch gets highest bid

NEW DELHI: An exquisitely carved bronze conch shell, sculpture of Lord Buddha, Trishul with Dumru (trident with handheld pellet drum), a red shawl and sword — among over 600 mementoes of PM Narendra Modi placed in the annual auction—have generated a great deal of interest. These articles have attracted maximum bids.

The bronze conch bearing an image of Anantashayana Vishnu presented by the Lakshadweep ex-servicemen received 43 bids till Wednesday evening. The highest bid is of Rs 26,700 while its base price is Rs 11,000.

At least 38 bidders have shown interest in buying Buddha’s sculpture, with the highest bid being Rs 10,500, against the reserve price of Rs 3,300.

With 38 bids, the Trishul with Dumru also stands at second. The highest bid quoted was Rs 10,600, against the base price of Rs 3,900.