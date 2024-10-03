Report accuses Bangladeshi infiltrators of 'trapping' Jharkhand tribals into debt to marry their girls

RANCHI: Amid the controversy over demographic change in Santhal Pargana in Jharkhand, a report has revealed that Bangladeshi infiltrators are debt-trapping tribal families and then marrying their daughters to release them from the liability.

The report was submitted to the President, Jharkhand Governor and the Union Home Minister by a member of the Scheduled Tribes Commission Asha Lakra, it is based on a survey conducted in six districts of Santhal Pargana by the commission members.

The report claimed that Bangladeshis marry tribal women and then they hijack power by bringing them into politics. Under the guise of making him the village head, they pursue their own interests, obtaining ration cards and Aadhar cards by occupying the land,this is a threat to national security, it said.

The 32-page report indicates a large-scale change in the demography of Santhal Pargana as Bangladeshi infiltrators have rapidly increased in Sahibganj and other districts after 1971.

“It is difficult to estimate the actual number of infiltrators as the figures of Bangladeshi infiltrators keep changing. But during investigation, evidence has been found which confirms large scale Bangladeshi infiltration,” stated the report submitted by the ST Commission.