RJD leader on morning walk shot at in Bihar

MUNGER: An RJD leader was injured on Thursday in Bihar's Munger district when unidentified gunmen fired at him while he was on a morning walk, a police official said.

The attack on Pankaj Yadav, a state general secretary of the RJD, took place in Safiabad locality.

Yadav, who received bullet injuries in his chest, was taken to a private nursing home where his condition was stated to be out of danger, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Rajesh Kumar said.

According to preliminary investigations, the attackers were professional criminals of Navtolia locality where a search operation was being carried out by the police, Kumar said.