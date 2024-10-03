Shinde, Ajit meet Shah to firm up MahaYuti seat deal

MUMBAI: In their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar sought more seats for their parties in assembly elections, saying the Lok Sabha poll results should be the basis for MahaYuti seat-sharing formula.
At the meeting held here on Tuesday night, Shinde insisted that merit be the sole criteria while allocating seats to alliance partners and giving ticket to candidates, sources said.
“CM Shine also presented the strength of his party and its better performance in the Lok Sabha elections despite contesting less number of seats than the BJP. Shiv Sena should be given more seats if MahaYuti wants to come back to power. Shinde is asking for over 100 seats in upcoming assembly elections; however, BJP is ready to concede 70 to 80 seats,” a senior Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader said, requesting anonymity.
In the Lok Sabha polls, Shinde Sena won seven out of 15 seats while the BJP won nine seats out of 28. Maharashtra assembly polls are likely to be held in November.
In the meeting, Shinde requested Shah that there should not be delay in seat sharing and fielding candidates, saying the mistakes committed during Lok Sabha polls should be avoided. “In the Lok Sabha elections, BJP used a survey report to deny seats to Shiv Sena. This should not happen in assembly elections. Shiv Sena is in a stronger position under the leadership of Shinde, so more seats to the party will bolster MahaYuti performance in assembly polls,” another Sena leader said.
Ajit Pawar and NCP state president Sunil Tatkare demanded at least 55 to 60 seats in assembly elections, sources said. “NCP has 40 sitting MLAs and is in stronger position in more than 15 seats.
Therefore, an honourable seat-sharing formula should be worked out in the larger interest of the alliance,” an NCP leader said, wishing not to be named. “Like Lok Sabha elections, if fewer seats are given to the NCP, it will send a wrong message
to the party cadre and many leaders may join the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. This could happen ahead of the state polls,” the leader said.