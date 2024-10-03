Shinde, Ajit meet Shah to firm up MahaYuti seat deal

MUMBAI: In their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar sought more seats for their parties in assembly elections, saying the Lok Sabha poll results should be the basis for MahaYuti seat-sharing formula.

At the meeting held here on Tuesday night, Shinde insisted that merit be the sole criteria while allocating seats to alliance partners and giving ticket to candidates, sources said.

“CM Shine also presented the strength of his party and its better performance in the Lok Sabha elections despite contesting less number of seats than the BJP. Shiv Sena should be given more seats if MahaYuti wants to come back to power. Shinde is asking for over 100 seats in upcoming assembly elections; however, BJP is ready to concede 70 to 80 seats,” a senior Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader said, requesting anonymity.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Shinde Sena won seven out of 15 seats while the BJP won nine seats out of 28. Maharashtra assembly polls are likely to be held in November.