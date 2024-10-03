Surrender or face arrest, Punjab and Haryana HC tells Congress MLA Dharam Singh

NEW DELHI: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker, who is facing charges under a money laundering case, to surrender by Wednesday or face arrest.

The court was hearing the petition filed by a Panipat resident, who alleged that the agencies have not acted against the MLA despite non-bailable warrants being issued against him, and that he was doing electioneering in his constituency.

Chhoker is seeking re-election from the Samalkha constituency in Panipat for the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections.

The bench headed by Justice Sureshwar Thakur on Tuesday verbally observed that Chhoker should either surrender or be arrested by Wednesday.

He is facing a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering and other offences. As per the plea, he has many FIRs registered against him.