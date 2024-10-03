Nation

Surrender or face arrest, Punjab and Haryana HC tells Congress MLA Dharam Singh

Singh is seeking re-election from the Samalkha constituency in Panipat for the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections.
Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker (Facebook)
Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker (Facebook)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker, who is facing charges under a money laundering case, to surrender by Wednesday or face arrest.

The court was hearing the petition filed by a Panipat resident, who alleged that the agencies have not acted against the MLA despite non-bailable warrants being issued against him, and that he was doing electioneering in his constituency.

Chhoker is seeking re-election from the Samalkha constituency in Panipat for the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections.

The bench headed by Justice Sureshwar Thakur on Tuesday verbally observed that Chhoker should either surrender or be arrested by Wednesday.

He is facing a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering and other offences. As per the plea, he has many FIRs registered against him.

Punjab and Haryana HC
Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com