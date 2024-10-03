Swachh Bharat a mass movement: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described the Swachh Bharat Mission as the largest and most successful people’s movement of the 21st century, highlighting its impact on public health and well-being.

Addressing an event to mark 10 years of the mission, Modi said mass participation has transformed the campaign into a new path to prosperity for India. “You all made the Swachh Bharat Mission a success,” the PM said while noting that over 28 crore people took part in more than 27 lakh events organised in just 15 days during the ‘Sewa Pakhwada’.

He said chief ministers, ministers, and other representatives played key roles in this national effort. “And, it is continuous effort by everyone which can only lead to a clean India,” he said.

Modi lashed out at non-BJP previous governments for neglecting the basic cleanliness and sanitation issues. “They never considered dirt and lack of toilets as national issues. It was as if they made dirt a part of their lives,” he said. Modi said those who used Mahatma Gandhi for their political benefits and vote bank have now forgotten his subject of interest. He said filth and lack of toilets were never considered as a national issue. As a result, the PM said, there were no discussions about it in society and lack of cleanliness became a part of life.