Uttarakhand's drone sector fails to take off: Underdeveloped infrastructure mars state's ambitions

DEHRADUN: Despite the Uttarakhand government's drone policy and the Information Technology Development Agency's (ITDA) initiatives to integrate unmanned aerial technology across various departments, the state's drone infrastructure continues to lag, hindering the realization of its full potential.

While several companies have been empaneled for drone services, the lack of dedicated drone corridors hampers growth. Currently, only one corridor in Uttarkashi is operational.

The Uttarakhand government's plan to create dedicated drone corridors across the state has failed to take off, despite obtaining necessary approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The proposed corridors aimed to enable seamless drone operations in all districts, interconnected for efficient navigation.

A department official, requesting anonymity, revealed, "One of the primary objectives behind creating drone corridors was to ensure that drone routes do not interfere with air services." However, the project has stalled for nearly two years.

The state's drone promotion and usage policy, introduced in 2023, emphasizes leveraging drone technology for various applications. Despite this, the lack of progress in establishing drone corridors raises concerns about Uttarakhand's ability to harness the full potential of drone technology.

With the state's first drone centre of excellence already established in Dehradun, the delay in implementing drone corridors may hinder Uttarakhand's ambitions to become a hub for drone technology.

Uttarakhand's plans to create dedicated drone corridors have been grounded due to the state's strategic location, resulting in numerous restricted areas. As a border state, drone operations in these areas require military clearance, posing a significant hurdle.

Currently, the only operational drone corridor is between Dehradun and Uttarkashi. This corridor has already been utilized by AIIMS Rishikesh to provide healthcare services via drones.

"Districts prone to natural disasters, such as Rudraprayag and Chamoli, face frequent road blockages due to landslides throughout the year. In these situations, drones could have been utilized as an alternative for medical emergencies and other critical services," an official noted.

