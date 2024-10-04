28 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

At least twenty-eight Maoists were killed in a fierce gun battle with security forces close to the Nendur-Thulthuli forested village along the inter-district border area of Dantewada and Narayanpur in south Bastar on Friday.

The Bastar range inspector general of police Sunderraj P confirmed the troopers have recovered 28 bodies so far and the count is likely to rise further.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the region, a joint team comprising District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) launched parallel search operations. The encounter took place in the forested terrain near Nendu-Thurthuli. Even after late evening hours, the intermittent exchange of firing continued in the area. The search operation in the region remained underway," Prabhat Kumar, Narayanpur district police chief told The New Indian Express.

A large cache of assault weapons including AK-47s, Self Loading Rifles (SLRs), explosives and other items used by the Maoists have also been recovered from the site, the cops said.

Dantewada and Narayanpur are among the seven Maoist-affected districts in the Bastar zone. There was no report of any injuries sustained by the forces.

As the gun-battle continued till late evening, the armed cadres of the banned outfit were reportedly looking for a safe passage through the forested landscape of the region, the police said.

The recovered bodies will be identified after the safe return of the security forces engaged in the operation.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai posted his statement on microblogging platform X calling the incident a major success.

“The uprooting of Maoists from the state is our goal. Our double engine government remains fully committed to it”, the chief minister said.