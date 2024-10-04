Actor Govinda discharged from hospital after undergoing treatment for shooting injury

MUMBAI: Actor Govinda was discharged from a hospital here on Friday, four days after the actor was injured in the leg when his revolver accidentally went off.

The actor, who is a member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, underwent a surgery on Tuesday and is recuperating at a private hospital.

Govinda, 60, was brought out of the hospital on a wheelchair by his family members and was seen wearing a cast on his left leg.

The actor, who was accompanied by his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja, greeted the media persons as well as his fans with folded hands.