BJP leader Arjun Singh claims his office-cum-residence is attacked with bombs, police started probe

KOLKATA: Former MP and BJP leader Arjun Singh alleged that a group of people threw stones, hurled bombs and fired multiple gunshots at his office-cum-residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Friday night.

Singh claimed that he sustained a splinter wound during the incident.

In a tweet on X, Singh said, "This morning, while everyone was occupied with Navratri Puja, several jihadis and goons, under the protection of Namit Singh, an accused in NIA cases and son of a local @AITCofficial Councillor attacked my office-cum-residence, Mazdoor Bhawan, with the local police looking on."

He said that police didn't take any action when the assailants wielded firearms openly.

"Around 15 bombs were thrown, and more than a dozen rounds were fired during the attack," he said.