Congress keeps door open for like-minded J&K parties

SRINAGAR: Post-elections, the focus in J&K has shifted to the counting of votes on October 8 for the 90-member Assembly. J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra on Wednesday said the party is open to support from like-minded parties and individuals in government formation.

“If there is no misadventure, there is a clear-cut peoples’ mandate against this anti-people policies of the government. We can say that people have voted in favour of the NC-Congress alliance to keep BJP out of power,” said Karra on the sidelines of a function.

Asked whether Congress would approach the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP or other parties in case National Conference-Congress failed short of the majority mark, he said, “If need arises, our doors are open for like-minded forces, parties and individuals.”

He also said that in case support is needed for government formation, “we will talk with our alliance partner to start a dialogue with the like-minded forces.” When asked whether PDP also figured in the like-minded parties, Karra, who was a founding member of the PDP before quitting the party in 2016, said, “I will not like to qualify anybody. I said like minded against BJP’s repressive and oppressive policies. They can be anyone, any party and anybody.”