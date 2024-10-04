Government to add 75,000 medical seats nationwide over next decade: Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD: Union Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday that the central government is set to boost healthcare infrastructure by adding 75,000 medical seats nationwide over the next decade. The move is part of a broader effort to enhance the country's healthcare facilities.

Addressing a gathering in Adalaj village after inaugurating the trust-run hospital ‘Hiramani Arogyadham,’ Union Minister Amit Shah emphasised on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comprehensive approach to revolutionise India's healthcare sector.

Shah said, “PM Modi first initiated the 'Swachhta Abhiyan', a cleanliness drive aimed at eradicating several diseases. He then turned his focus to providing clean drinking water and constructing toilets in every household to protect people from numerous health issues. Following that, he popularised Yoga and introduced the Ayushman Bharat scheme, offering free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh.”

Shah's remarks underlined the government’s continued commitment to strengthen healthcare services, aligning with recent move to increase medical seats and expand healthcare access across the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that to ensure effective implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritised upgrading primary and community health centers, while also establishing new medical colleges nationwide.

This strategic focus, Shah noted, aims to strengthen the country’s healthcare infrastructure and expand access to quality medical care.

Union Minister Amit Shah, while speaking at the inauguration of a hospital, underscored the government's plan to significantly expand medical education and healthcare services across the country. “Each medical college comes with a hospital equipped with all 14 departments. Now, we have set a target of adding another 75,000 medical seats over the next 10 years,” Shah said.

He further emphasized that creating a network of government-run pharmacy stores offering affordable generic medicines is a key component of the Centre’s holistic approach to healthcare reform.

“The Modi government has launched and implemented 37 different schemes to benefit 140 crore citizens,” Shah added, highlighting the administration's broad commitment to improve public welfare.

Today, Union Minister Amit Shah also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects under the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) totaling ₹473 crore in investments. These initiatives are aimed at boosting infrastructure development in the city.