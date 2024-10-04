Huge row over Himachal Pradesh 'toilet tax'; CM Sukhu slams BJP, terms claims as baseless

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also said that the Himachal government is continuously imposing new taxes and restrictions on the people. "This is a reflection of the Himachal government's economic bankruptcy, policy bankruptcy and mental bankruptcy," he said.

Additionally, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya took to X and wrote, "In a bizarre move, the Congress Govt in HP will now tax citizens based on number of toilet seats they have at home. You read that right - number of toilet seats! PM Modi is building toilets, Congress is taxing them. This is what ‘crap’ leadership does…"

Reacting to their statements, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu categorically denied imposing a 'toilet tax' in the state. He said such claims are baseless and should not be used for political purposes. "In light of the Haryana elections, the BJP is either playing the religion card or raising the toilet tax issue. It is completely false. No one should try to politicize issues purely for political gains, especially when the allegations are far from reality," he said.