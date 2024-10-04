India advocates peaceful resolution of disputes in Indo-Pacific: Minister Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Friday reiterated India's unwavering resolve to a rule-based international order, respect for international law, and adherence to the principles enshrined in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

He described them as the cornerstones of foreign policy and pointed out that one country should not come in conflict with that of others.

Rajnath Singh said, "India has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to disputes and has sought to promote cooperation among nations in the Indo-Pacific, with a strong emphasis on the centrality of ASEAN in fostering regional dialogue, stability & collective growth,".

The minister was addressing the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2024 in New Delhi on October 04, 2024. The integrated theatre formed combining the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, and the land masses that surround them are termed as the Indo-Pacific.

In his address, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi emphasised the relevance of the oceanic spaces, specifically the Indo-Pacific, for India's economic growth and security. Stressing that India's maritime policy of SAGAR envisioned collective prosperity and security for all in the region, he advocated collaboration and cooperation as the principal means to achieve this end-state.

As reported earlier by TNIE, the conspicuous geo-political and geo-economic significance of the Indo-Pacific can be understood from the fact that the region accounts for 65 per cent of the world's population, 63 per cent of the global GDP and 50 per cent of the world's maritime trade. Comprising important sea-lanes of communication, it is primarily about maritime security and cooperation.

Highlighting joint efforts towards security Defence Minister emphasised that "India's engagement with its partners is guided by the understanding that true progress can only be achieved through collective action & synergy, and due to these efforts, it is now considered as a credible & preferred security partner and first responder in the region."