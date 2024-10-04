India advocates peaceful resolution of disputes in Indo-Pacific: Minister Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Friday reiterated India's unwavering resolve to a rule-based international order, respect for international law, and adherence to the principles enshrined in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
He described them as the cornerstones of foreign policy and pointed out that one country should not come in conflict with that of others.
Rajnath Singh said, "India has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to disputes and has sought to promote cooperation among nations in the Indo-Pacific, with a strong emphasis on the centrality of ASEAN in fostering regional dialogue, stability & collective growth,".
The minister was addressing the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2024 in New Delhi on October 04, 2024. The integrated theatre formed combining the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, and the land masses that surround them are termed as the Indo-Pacific.
In his address, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi emphasised the relevance of the oceanic spaces, specifically the Indo-Pacific, for India's economic growth and security. Stressing that India's maritime policy of SAGAR envisioned collective prosperity and security for all in the region, he advocated collaboration and cooperation as the principal means to achieve this end-state.
As reported earlier by TNIE, the conspicuous geo-political and geo-economic significance of the Indo-Pacific can be understood from the fact that the region accounts for 65 per cent of the world's population, 63 per cent of the global GDP and 50 per cent of the world's maritime trade. Comprising important sea-lanes of communication, it is primarily about maritime security and cooperation.
Highlighting joint efforts towards security Defence Minister emphasised that "India's engagement with its partners is guided by the understanding that true progress can only be achieved through collective action & synergy, and due to these efforts, it is now considered as a credible & preferred security partner and first responder in the region."
Rajnath added that the engagement with regional partners, including joint exercises and information-sharing initiatives, is aimed at strengthening the collective maritime security framework.
Singh underlined that the Indian Armed Forces, especially Navy, has been at the forefront of cooperative endeavours with countries of the region, and are continuously working towards building their capacity and capabilities. "While India's endeavour for maritime cooperation continues, its interests are not in conflict with any other country. At the same time, interests of any other nation should not come in conflict with other nations. This is the spirit in which we must work together," he added.
The Defence Minister pointed out that the rapidly evolving global maritime landscape is shaped by shifting power dynamics, resource competition & emerging security threats. He added that the emergence of the Indo-Pacific theatre reflects a visible balancing of global power.
"The Indo-Pacific region has emerged as the world's most dynamic geopolitical zone and is the centre of gravity of the economic & strategic interests. It also carries a degree of pre-existing international tension, rivalry and conflict. While some challenges are of local nature, many challenges have global ramifications. With respect to marine resources, we are witnessing a significant increase in geopolitical competition. As populations continue to grow, the demand for marine resources has surged, leading to heightened tensions and competition among nations," he added.
Sharing insights on the subject of 'Global Commons', the natural resources such as the ocean, outer space, climate, clean air, etc., which is shared by all of humanity, Rajnath Singh stated that these are essential to maintain a sustainable planet. He also touched on the concept of 'tragedy of the commons', a scenario where individuals, acting in their own self-interest, deplete shared resources, leading to collective ruin. He termed it as a looming threat, which can only be dealt with if the international community comes together and acts swiftly for sustainable management of shared global commons.
The IPRD-2024, organised by the Indian Navy in association with NMF, maritime think tank, is an annual apex-level regional strategic dialogue of the Indian Navy which aims to sequentially flesh-out the seven spokes of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).