Maharashtra Dy Speaker jumps from third floor of Mantralaya over tribal quota issue, lands on safety net

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party- Ajit Pawar faction MLA and Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly Narhari Zirwal jumped from the roof of Maharashtra's Mantralaya on Friday and landed on a safety net.

He allegedly jumped from the third floor of the Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra Government in Mumbai.

Zirwal has been opposing the reservation for the Dhangar community from the Scheduled Tribe quota.

Visuals of the incident shows the MLA along with three other people climbing back inside the building after the safety net blocked their fall from the third floor. Police personnel were also seen in the video footage.