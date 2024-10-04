Nitish government’s ‘biased’ relief operations spark row, flood victims angry

PATNA: Flood victims on Thursday blocked Saharsa-Darbhanga road in Bihar and shouted anti-government slogans to protest against what they called the Nitish Kumar dispensation’s apathy towards providing relief material. The flood-affected people also accused local leaders of the ruling alliance of discrimination in the disbursement of relief.

“These leaders are more concerned about the flood victims who have been close to them while a large number of people have been left to fend for themselves,” alleged Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Mahisi block in Saharsa district.

Mahisi block circle officer Anil Kumar and Jalai police outpost station house officer Mamta Kumari reached the spot to remove the blockade, but the protesters were not in a mood to relent till their demands were conceded. “We have been forced to live under the open sky for the last three days,” alleged Ramkali Devi.

Another protester said, “What to talk of food, even plastic sheets are not available for flood victims. Officials are making hallow promises. Nobody is ready to listen to our grievances. Even roads have been damaged by flood waters.”

Villages under Mahisi block submerged under flood waters after a breach in the embankment over the Kosi river near Kiratpur in Darbhanga.

Circle officer Anil Kumar said, “Senior officials have been apprised of the demand of the flood victims. Community kitchen has been set up for the victims.”