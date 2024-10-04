Not surprising: India condemns Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's visit to Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Condemning fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's visit to Pakistan, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that it is not "surprising" for India that a fugitive from Indian law has received a high-level welcome in Pakistan.

While addressing a weekly media briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that it is not clear on what papers he travelled to Pakistan. He recalled that India had raised the issue of Zakir Naik with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his earlier visit to New Delhi.

On being asked about Zakir Naik's visit to Pakistan, Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports that he (Zakir Naik) is being feted in Pakistan. He has been warmly welcomed there. It is not surprising for us that Indian fugitive, fugitive from Indian law, justice has received a high-level welcome in Pakistan."

"It is something which is disappointing, let me say, condemnable, but at the same time as I said, it's not surprising. Now as to what passport he went there, I am not very clear what papers he went there, we are not very clear. But, let me also remind you that when the Prime Minister of Malaysia was here, this particular issue was addressed," he added.

Zakir Naik arrived in Pakistan on Monday morning at the invitation of the Pakistani government, amid tight security for his lecture series at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

Upon his arrival at the New Islamabad Airport, he was received by leaders from the top echelons of the Pakistani government, which included the Chairman of the Pakistan Prime Minister's Youth Program, Rana Mashhood and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Syed Atta-ur-Rehman, The Express Tribune reported.

Naik shared a video on X, which showed his arrival at the airport. The dignitaries who received him at the airport presented a bouquet to him and greeted him with hugs.

Zakir Naik met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday. In a post on X, Zakir Naik stated, "Interaction with Prime Ministers Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

During his visit to India in August, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that if sufficient evidence is presented in the case related to fugitive preacher Zakir Naik, then the country will 'not condone terrorism'.

Addressing the 50th Sapru House Lecture, the Malaysian Prime Minister said, "I am talking about sentiment of extremism, of compelling case, evidence that suggest that atrocities committed by an individual, group or factions or parties. These are of concern to us."

Zakir Naik is known for his 'inflammatory speeches' and is currently wanted by the National Investigation Agency of the Government of India under a 2016 money laundering case.

He is also alleged to have incited people by his hate speech. Naik runs a channel by the name PeaceTV, which is banned across India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka due to its controversial nature and he has also been denied entry into Canada and the United Kingdom because of it.