SGPC objects to Amazon selling Sikh scriptures

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) objects to online selling of Gutka Sahib and Gurbani Sainchi (scriptures of the sikh holy book) by the e-commerce website Amazon and has asked to stop the sale of Sikh religious scriptures immediately as it violates ``Sikh maryada’’ (conduct).

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the online sale of sikh scriptures and sacred Gutka Sahib (handheld scripture of Sikh prayers) by Amazon and other e-commerce websites cannot be tolerated at all, as the respect of the holy scriptures cannot be maintained at their stocking stores. "When it reaches from one place to another through the parcel or courier, it is natural that its respect and due reverence hurt as the sikh maryada (conduct) is not followed," he said.

Dhami further said that there is immense devotion and respect for Gurbani (holy writings of Gurus) in the minds of the Sikh community and devotees and there is resentment in the Sikhs with the sale of Gutka Sahib online by Amazon and some other e-commerce websites. He asked Amazon and other such companies to immediately remove sacred Gutka Sahib of Gurbani from its website.

He appealed to the publishers to refrain from selling Gutka Sahib and holy Sainchi (scripture) online keeping in mind the respect of Gurbani. The SGPC President said that this is a very serious matter, which will be discussed in the upcoming meeting of the SGPC’s Dharam Prachar Committee (panel on Sikh religious preaching).

Dhami said that a legal notice was sent to the Amazon company when such cases came to light in the past, after which the online sale of Gutka Sahib was stopped for some time. He said now the Sikh community members have brought to notice such practice has resumed. In this regard, a letter is being written to Amazon asking them to immediately remove Gurbani's Gutka Sahib from its website and send its explanation to the SGPC.