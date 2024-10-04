TMC wants Moitra shift from House panel led by Dubey

NEW DELHI: Jaya Bachchan, a Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member, has opted out of the parliamentary standing committee on communications and Information Technology (IT) chaired by BJP member Nishikant Dubey. She will now be a member of the committee on labour, textiles and skill development chaired by former Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai, said a bulletin by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale, who was a member of the standing committee on labour, has taken the place of Bachchan in the committee on communications and IT. Additionally, AA Rahim from CPI-M and R Girirajan, previously part of the parliamentary committee on external affairs chaired by Shashi Tharoor, have become members of the committee on housing and urban affairs.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has also appointed JD(U) member Sanjay Kumar Jha and BJP member Dhairyashil Patil to the parliamentary standing committee on water resources. Jha also serves as the chairman of the committee on transport, tourism, and culture.