Two remaining S-400 missile systems will reach India by 2025: IAF chief AP Singh

NEW DELHI: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Friday said that India will receive the remaining two squadrons of the S-400 air defence missile system by 2025.

In reply to a query on the eve of the annual press conference ahead of the 92nd Air Force Day, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said, “We will be receiving the next two squadrons of S-400 next year. The delivery has been delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.”

As learnt by TNIE, there were several reasons for the delay in the delivery of the systems including the payment issue, supply chain disruptions, and transportation.

"While the issues related to payment were resolved much earlier, there has been a shift in the focus of Russian defence manufacturers to meet the demands of the conflict going on with Ukraine," said a source.

Also, the missile is a system of systems and comes in a package. "It won't be of any use if some parts are successfully delivered, while the rest remain in Russia," the source added.