Uttarakhand 1st state with ‘time-of-day’ power tariff

The new system incentivizes residents to utilize electricity efficiently. Household chores like laundry and irrigation can be done during the day when rates are lower, while minimizing usage at night to save costs. “This initiative promotes judicious energy consumption, benefiting both consumers and the environment,”

Sharma said PRO Pankaj Sharma highlighted the benefits of the new system, saying, “Consumers will no longer worry about bill payments. Through our mobile app, users can track real-time consumption, reduce power waste, and eliminate monthly meter readings.”

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that the Centre’s decision to increase Uttarakhand’s additional power quota by 180 MW, extending its validity until June 30, 2025, will significantly benefit the state’s tourism industry. This development comes after the Centre allocated an additional 300 MW of power to Uttarakhand on September 26, valid until March 31, next year.

Last year, the Centre introduced two changes to the prevailing power tariff system by amending the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020. These changes may have an impact on the electricity bills of customers across the country.

Green dream: Dynamic pricing structure

A time-of-day (ToD) tariff is a dynamic pricing structure that adjusts the cost of electricity based on when it’s used. The move is expected to help India work towards its target of achieving 65% of its energy capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2070.