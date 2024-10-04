Village in MP farm stir hotspot passes resolution Rs 7K MSP on soybean crop

BHOPAL: In perhaps the first of its kind development, the Burha village —which was reportedly the fountainhead of 2017 massive farmers’ agitation in western Madhya Pradesh—has unanimously passed a resolution, demanding Rs 7,000 per quintal MSP for soybean crop.

The resolution passed by the gram panchayat of the Patidar community dominated village on Wednesday, seeks per quintal minimum support price of Rs 7,000 for soybean, Rs 10,000 for groundnut, Rs 3,000 for corn and Rs 3,100 for paddy.

The resolution passed by the gram panchayat (which will be sent to the state and central governments) also seeks financial support from the state government and adequate compensation under the PM Crop Insurance Scheme for crops damaged by excessive rain.

The OBC Patidar community (which forms the BJP’s core voter base in western MP as well as neighbouring Gujarat) dominated Burha village, is a part of state’s deputy CM and finance minister Jagdish Devda’s Malhargarh assembly constituency.

“The resolution passed by the gram panchayat was necessary, as the soybean farming over the last three years is becoming a loss making activity for us. In one bighas of soybean farm, the average input cost is around Rs 5,000 to Rs 6000, but the per quintal yield from that crop will maximum fetch the current MSP of Rs 4,892.