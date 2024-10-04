WHO approves first Mpox diagnostic test for emergency use, boosting global access

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the first Mpox diagnostic test for emergency use for early diagnosis to enable timely treatment, care, and virus control.

WHO approved the first Mpox in vitro diagnostic (IVD) under its Emergency Use Listing (EUL) procedure, an important step in improving global access to Mpox testing.

The approval for emergency use was given to Abbott Molecular Inc. PCR test, Alinity m MPXV assay. The WHO said the test would be pivotal in expanding diagnostic capacity in countries facing Mpox outbreaks, where the need for quick and accurate testing has risen sharply.

The Alinity m MPXV assay is a real-time PCR test that detects monkeypox virus (clade I/II) DNA in human skin lesion swabs.

"It is specifically designed for use by trained clinical laboratory personnel proficient in PCR techniques and IVD procedures. By detecting DNA from pustular or vesicular rash samples, laboratory and health workers can confirm suspected Mpox cases efficiently and effectively," the WHO said.

"This first mpox diagnostic test listed under the Emergency Use Listing procedure represents a significant milestone in expanding testing availability in affected countries," said Dr Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products.

"Increasing access to quality-assured medical products is central to our efforts in assisting countries to contain the spread of the virus and protect their people, especially in underserved regions."