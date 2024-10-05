10 convicted for lynching DySP in Kunda in ’13

LUCKNOW: In an 11-year-old case of murder of a Deputy Superintendent-rank police officer in Kunda assembly segment of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, a CBI special court held 10 people guilty on Friday. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on October 9.

The case had kicked up much heat and dust as it had Kunda MLA and Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) chief and then minister in the Samajwadi Party govt Raghuraj Pratap

Singh alias Raja Bahiyya was among the accused. However, the CBI had given him the clean chit later.

Those who have been convicted by the CBI court in connection with the case allegedly lynched DySP Ziaul Haq, who was CO, Kunda, on March 2, 2013, when he had reached a site of unrest following the murder of a village pradhan.

Special CBI judge Dhirendra Kumar, found 10 accused guilty under IPC sections, including murder, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, and assault on public servant.

As per Special Public Prosecutor KP Singh, the CBI had filed an FIR in the case in 2013 and the chargesheet in June the same year.