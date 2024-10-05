21 cops injured as mob hurls stones seeking FIR against Hindu seer over remarks; 1,200 booked

AMRAVATI: Twenty-one policemen were injured after a mob hurled stones at them in Maharashtra's Amravati city to demand registration of a case for a Hindu seer's "objectionable" remarks against Prophet Mohammad, police said.

The police later registered a case against the Hindu seer, Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj from Ghaziabad, for his remarks against the prophet, they said.

At least 10 police vans were damaged in the stone-pelting incident that took place on Friday night outside the Nagpuri Gate police station in Amravati city, they said.

A case against 1,200 persons has been filed in this connection and the police have identified 26 of them, an official said.

"A huge mob, including members of some organisations, came to the Nagpuri Gate police station around 8.15 pm to press for their demand of registration of a case against Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj of Ghaziabad," Amravati Police Commissioner Navin Chandra Reddy told reporters.

The in-charge of that police station told the mob that one FIR has already been registered in connection with their demand and inquiry is on, following which the mob went back, he said.

"But as some people circulated the video of the Hindu seer's remarks, a large group of persons returned to the Nagpurigate police station.

But when the police officers were trying to persuade the crowd, the mob suddenly started throwing stones at the police personnel," Reddy said.