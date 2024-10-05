Exit polls favour Congress in Haryana, project tight contest in Jammu and Kashmir

With voting now over in Haryana, the focus shifts to what exit polls predict for the state and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Haryana's contest is primarily between the BJP, aiming to form a government for the third consecutive term, and the Congress, hoping for a comeback. The BJP, after winning only five of the state's 10 Lok Sabha seats—compared to sweeping them in 2019—seeks to prove its continued popularity. Meanwhile, Congress, which secured the remaining five seats, is optimistic about its chances to form the state government.

These assembly elections are crucial for the BJP, which failed for the first time in a decade to secure a majority in the recent general elections. This election offers the party a chance to reaffirm its standing among voters. For the Congress, the elections present a significant opportunity to regain power in the state, following its stronger-than-expected performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

HARYANA

People's Pulse has predicted that Congress will secure 55 seats in Haryana while they predict 26 seats for the BJP. People's pulse says that the JJP would win 0-1 seats, the INLD - 2-3 while others could win 3-5 seats.

Other exit polls predictions:

Dainik Bhaskar: INC 44-54, BJP 19-29, JJP 0-1, INLD 1-5, Others 4-9, AAP 0-1

Dhruv Research: INC 57-64, BJP 27-32, Others 5-8

Republic-Matrize: INC 55-62, BJP 18-24, JJP 0-3, INLD 3-6, Others 2-5

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

The Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election Projections provided from different sources offer varying outcomes for the primary political parties:

Dainik Bhaskar expects a strong showing for JKNC, projecting 35-40 seats in alliance with the INC. BJP may secure 20-25, while the PDP is likely to gain 4-7, and Others could win up to 12-16.

India Today-C Voter estimates 40-48 seats for the JKNC-INC alliance, maintaining a strong lead. The BJP is projected to secure 27-32 seats. PDP is estimated to win 6-12 seats, and Others could take 6-11 seats.

Gulistan News predicts a tighter race, with BJP and JKNC both in the 28-30 range, while the INC in the NC alliance might receive 3-6. PDP is expected to win 5-7 seats.

People's Pulse forecasts JKNC ahead with 33-35 seats, followed by BJP with 23-27, and INC at 13-15. PDP is estimated to gain 7-11.

In summary, JKNC+ INC alliance appears to be a frontrunner in most projections, while BJP is competitive. PDP is expected to perform modestly, but the Others could also play a crucial role depending on the election's final outcome.

The elections conducted in three phases achieved an overall voter turnout of 63.45%, slightly below the 2014 turnout of 65.8%. The third phase, held on October 1, recorded a turnout of 68.72%, while the second phase saw a lower turnout of 57.31%, compared to 61.38% in the first phase. Notably, traditional boycott strongholds such as Sopore and Baramulla recorded the highest turnout in Assembly elections over the past 30 years.