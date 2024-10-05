FIR against SpiceJet MD, others over PF dues

NEW DELHI: The Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police has registered a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Spice Jet’s managing director Ajay Singh and some other top officers of the aviation company for failing to remit its share of Provident Fund of more than Rs 65 crore.

Apart from MD Ajay Singh, the FIR which was lodged on the complaint of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) mentions five people as accused. They include Shiwani Singh (director), Anurag Bhargava (independent director), Ajay Chhotelal Aggarwal and Manoj Kumar.

As per the FIR, all the six people, who have been referred to as employer by the complainant, had deducted 12% of employees’ share in lieu of provident fund dues from their salaries between June, 2022 and August 2024.

The 12% employees’ share of PF dues is payable to EPFO under section 6 of the EPF and MP Act to be remitted in the respective PF accounts of employees fund maintained by EPFO, which is a statutory authority.

The SpiceJet, which employs around 10,000 people, deducted Rs 65,70, 62,540 from their account as provident fund in the past two years.

However, as per the complainant, the amount deducted was not remitted for crediting in the accounts of the employees as PF contribution within the mandatory 15 days of close of every month between June, 2022 and August 2024.