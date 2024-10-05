Fire erupts at godown of logistics firm in Thane district, no injuries reported

THANE: A major fire broke out at the godown of a logistics company in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Saturday, and no one was injured in the incident, a fire official said.

The fire erupted around 2:35 am at a godown in Valshind village in Bhiwandi on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, the official from the civic fire control room said.

Two fire engines from Bhiwandi and a few more from neighbouring Kalyan and Mumbai are involved in the firefighting operations, and the blaze has not been brought under control yet, he said.

The smoke billowing from the premises could be seen from far away, the official said, adding that the cause for the blaze is yet to be ascertained.