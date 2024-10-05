Blast at yet to be inaugurated ITC hotel in Jabalpur kills young woman employee, injures eight

The blast and fire caused major damage on the second floor. Teams of local police, including the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), are currently engaged in investigations at the spot.

According to informed sources, the possibility of leakage in the gas pipeline during trial and testing, which led to the explosion, cannot be ruled out.

However, one of the injured men, 24-year-old welder Nityanand Gupta, claimed that the mishap happened due to the carelessness of a staffer, who, despite being asked not to switch on the big gas stove, ignited it, while the gas had spread in the kitchen.

Meanwhile, while condoling the death and injuries in the mishap, the MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased woman and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

“A massive fire has been reported during gas pipeline testing in the kitchen of the under-construction ITC Hotel in Jabalpur. Providing better treatment to the injured in this tragic incident is our priority. The district administration has been directed to make proper arrangements for treatment. Unfortunately, a woman has died untimely in the incident, my condolences to the bereaved family. Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund. The district administration should ensure that such incidents do not recur and the hotel operators should strictly follow the prescribed norms,” he said.