India successfully conducts tests of fourth generation very short range air defence system

BHUBANESWAR: India successfully conducted a series of tests of the fourth generation, technically advanced, miniaturised very short range air defence system (VSHORADS) as part of final development trials in the last two days.

Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile was test-fired thrice from a ground based portable launcher at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan against a high speed target, demonstrating very critical parameters of maximum range and maximum altitude interception.

These development trials showcased repeatability of hit-to-kill capability of the weapon system in various target engagement scenarios covering approaching, receding and crossing modes.

The fully digital and heat-seeking VSHORADS is a man-portable air defence system designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners.

Defence sources said the development of the missile has been completed and two production agencies have been engaged in the development cum production partner (DPP) mode. The targets were intercepted at different altitudes. In these trials, the missiles produced through DPP have been successfully used, paving the way for early user trials and production in a short time span, a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said.