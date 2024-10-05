India successfully conducts tests of fourth generation very short range air defence system

BHUBANESWAR: India successfully conducted a series of tests of the fourth generation, technically advanced, miniaturised very short range air defence system (VSHORADS) as part of final development trials in the last two days.
Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile was test-fired thrice from a ground based portable launcher at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan against a high speed target, demonstrating very critical parameters of maximum range and maximum altitude interception.
These development trials showcased repeatability of hit-to-kill capability of the weapon system in various target engagement scenarios covering approaching, receding and crossing modes.
The fully digital and heat-seeking VSHORADS is a man-portable air defence system designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners.
Defence sources said the development of the missile has been completed and two production agencies have been engaged in the development cum production partner (DPP) mode. The targets were intercepted at different altitudes. In these trials, the missiles produced through DPP have been successfully used, paving the way for early user trials and production in a short time span, a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said.
The missile incorporates many novel technologies including miniaturised reaction control system and integrated avionics which have been successfully proven during the tests. Propelled by a dual thrust solid motor and meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges, the weapon system will add more teeth to the armed forces. The design of the missile and its launcher has been highly optimised to ensure easy portability.
With a strike range up to six km, the missile can meet the requirements of all three wings of the armed forces - the Army, Navy and Air Force. It can be easily transported and operated from the ground, vehicle, building or ship by one soldier.
Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and chairman of DRDO Samir V Kamat said the missile is a new generation system with high precision and has unjammable features.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, armed forces and the industry involved in the successful development trials. The new missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the Armed Forces against aerial threats, Singh said.