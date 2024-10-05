JeM terror conspiracy case: 10 suspects 'apprehended' in Assam

GUWAHATI: Ten persons have been 'apprehended' from Assam’s Goalpara in connection with a terror conspiracy case involving the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

In a statement, the Assam Police said it had carried out a joint operation with the NIA at multiple locations in Goalpara and Hojai districts, resulting in the apprehension of 10 suspects. “All are currently in NIA custody. The investigation and legal procedures are ongoing,” the statement added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the arrests made in Assam proved yet again that the challenge the state is facing from Islamic fundamentalist elements is real.

He said during every nationwide raid by the NIA, someone or the other from Assam is among the people arrested by the agency.

“Fundamentalist forces are active in Assam and we have to be wary of them. There have been some incidents which indicate that a mentality of extreme Islamic fundamentalism is building up here and there in Assam,” Sarma said. “The indigenous people of the state will be forced to live in deep uncertainty after 10 to 15 years from now,” he added.

However, the NIA said only one person, Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi alias Ayubi, was taken into custody after searches at 26 locations in Assam, Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and J&K.

“The accused was arrested on account of his incriminatory role in the conspiracy case…He will be produced before the NIA Special Court, Patiala House, New Delhi. In addition, several other suspects have also been rounded up for questioning,” the NIA said in a statement.