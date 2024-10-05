Kharge flags ‘unauthorised entry’ of CPWD, CISF & Tata Projects officers into his room

“I demand to know under whose authority and instructions they entered my chamber without permission. This may be taken seriously,” he said.

The opposition leader also said that he trusts “that measures will be taken to ensure that such incidents which undermine the dignity of the Leader of the Opposition do not happen in the future.”

“If at all such entry is required, my permission must be sought and must take place with somebody from my office present. I look forward to your prompt response on this matter,” he said.

Separately, the Congress chief also accused the government of facilitating the recruitment of Indian workers in Israel amid the raging war in West Asia.

In a post on micro-blogging site X, Kharge alleged that around 15,000 Indian workers were being sent to Israel through the government’s National Skill Development Corporation. “Earlier, many Indian youths were duped by dubious agents to go for the Russia-Ukraine war. Many have lost their lives too. It speaks volumes about the joblessness, induced by the anti-youth policies of the Modi government,” Kharge posted.

Dubey panel to review press council law

The parliamentary standing committee on communications and IT, headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, will look into the Press Council of India Act and will review broadcasting laws and censor board. The was reconstituted on September 26 and Dubey appointed its chairman. “This committee will review fake news, the status of journalists, the new online media laws of the British and European Union, losses caused to IT due to the World Trade Organisation agreement, the status of newspapers, the laws of broadcasting, the Copyright Act, the censor board, the status of film artists, our panel will also look into the Press Council Act,” Dubey wrote on X.