Kolkata's junior doctors protesting RG Kar incident begin 'fast unto death' until demand are met

The six doctors who were sitting on the fast were identified as Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja and Anustup Mukhopadhyay of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, SSKM's Arnab Mukhopadhyay, Pulastha Acharya of NRS Medical College and Hospital, and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra of KPC Medical College.

The state would be held responsible if any doctor fell ill during the fast, the junior doctor said.

"We have the support of the people, and that is the reason we are not scared of any sort of hindrances by the administration. We will continue our hunger strike until our demands are met," he added.

A large number of common people and a few celebrities were present at the protest site in the evening.

Dr. Aniket Mahata, one of the protesting doctors, stressed that the protests will continue in various forms. "We have ended the ceasework, not the agitation. Protests will continue in various forms. We will see it to the end till we get justice. We will continue our sit-in and start a hunger strike after completing our duties," he said.

A day earlier, the doctors began a sit-in at Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala, setting a 24-hour deadline for the state government to fulfil their demands as promised.

"The state government has failed the deadline and hence we are starting the fast unto death till our demands are fulfilled. To maintain transparency, we have installed CCTV cameras at the dais where our colleagues will be holding the fast," a junior doctor said.

They also pointed out that the government admitted before the Supreme Court that only a few measures have been implemented and is unwilling to engage in discussions.

On Wednesday, undergraduate and postgraduate students, junior doctors, and interns from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri held a torchlight procession protesting the rape and murder of a female doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, doctors from private hospitals lit earthen lamps at Ganga Ghat in Kolkata as a mark of protest over the same incident.