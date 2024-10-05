Lanka won’t let its territory be used against India: Dissanayake

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo on Friday and stressed deepening the ties with the island nation.

During his day-long visit, less than a fortnight after Dissanayake was sworn in, Jaishankar also met Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, his counterpart Vijitha Herath, Sajith Premadasa, and Leader of the Opposition from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party and former Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Jaishankar is the first foreign dignitary to visit Sri Lanka since the National People’s Power (NPP) government led by Dissanayake came to power on September 23.

Sri Lanka is India’s key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a special place in its initiatives such as ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the ‘Neighbourhood First Policy.’

“I was honoured to call on President Anura Dissanayake in Colombo. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi. Appreciate his warm sentiments and guidance for the India-Sri Lanka relations. Discussed ways to deepen ongoing cooperation and strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties for the benefit of people of two countries and the region,” Jaishankar said on Friday.