MP cleric urges Muslims to avoid Navratri and Garba events after posters banning entry of non-Hindus emerge

BHOPAL: A Muslim cleric in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has appealed to his community to stay away from Navratri fairs and Garbas, in the wake of right-wing Hindu outfits issuing guidelines to keep vulgarity, obscenity and non-Hindus at bay from Garba pandals.

The Qazi of western MP’s Ratlam city, Mohd Syed Quazi Ahmad Ali, issued a written appeal to all Muslims of the district, particularly youngsters and women to stay away from Navratri fairs and Garbas, keeping in mind the current situation.

“The entire Muslim community of Ratlam, particularly youths and women, are appealed not to go to Navratri fairs and Garbas, but stay indoors, keeping in mind the current times and situation. Roaming in markets and fairs is not justified in Islam, so the Muslims of Ratlam should strictly stay away from fairs and Garbas,” the six line Eham Guzarish (important appeal) issued on October 2 read.

While telling the reasons for the appeal, the Muslim cleric said, “At a time when Garba organizers and religious outfits are openly saying that non-Hindus (particularly Muslims) won’t be allowed entry into the Garbas and if caught in the Garba pandals, they would be taught lesson, this appeal has been for Muslims in Ratlam. Not just Ratlam, I appeal to the Muslims elsewhere also to stay indoors and strictly avoid going to Garbas for their own safety as well as for maintaining communal peace.”

The appeal by the senior cleric happened in the wake of all major Garba pandals in the communally sensitive Ratlam district putting up banners and posters outside the pandals, informing about “entry of non-Hindus being banned in the pandals.”

Justifying these posters, local VHP leader Gaurav Sharma and one of the Garba organizers Pappu Purohit, said, “The Garbas are festivals of devotion to Goddess Durga, where all Sanatanis are welcomed. But there will be no place for non-Hindus, as they don’t believe in idol worship. Also, this strict ban on entry of non-Hindus into Garba pandals will ensure that none of the youths entering these pandals with the menace of love Jihad in mind, enter ther pandals.”

Muslim residents of Ratlam city (the city houses a major population of Muslims), including Afaq Khilji and Iqrar Chaudhary, said the Qazi’s appeal will ensure that there is no clash between youngsters of the two communities anywhere. “Though we live in the era of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, still there are elements in both communities who want to disturb the communal peace. Such appeals will ensure that communal amity prevails,” they said.