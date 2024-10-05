'One Nation One Poll' will restore electoral cycle, says former President Ramnath Kovind

NEW DELHI: The former President of India, who headed the high-level committee on ‘One Nation One Poll’ recently Ramnath Kovind said that reforms through this initiative will restore the electoral cycle, derailed since 1947. He called upon everyone to unite, shed partisanship and act in national interest for a brighter future for all.

Delivering key note address at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial lecture on ‘One Nation One election, here on Saturday, Kovind said that this election process is not against the Constitution. “The idea of simultaneous polls was perceived by the framers of the Constitution and therefore it cannot be unconstitutional”, he asserted, adding that an "implementation committee" will look into the various constitutional amendments required to implement the concept.

“Thereafter, it would then be up to parliament to take a final call on simultaneous polls”, he remarked delivering his keynote address. Citing references, Kovind further said that if the first four Lok Sabha and assembly polls were held together till 1967, then how could synchronised polls be dubbed as unconstitutional.

Taking on who oppose it, he said that some sections are dubbing the idea of simultaneous polls as unconstitutional. “ But ,it is not true as the concept was perceived by the makers of the Constitution and several institutions, including the Election Commission, have supported the concept in the past”, he asserted.