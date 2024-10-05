'One Nation One Poll' will restore electoral cycle, says former President Ramnath Kovind
NEW DELHI: The former President of India, who headed the high-level committee on ‘One Nation One Poll’ recently Ramnath Kovind said that reforms through this initiative will restore the electoral cycle, derailed since 1947. He called upon everyone to unite, shed partisanship and act in national interest for a brighter future for all.
Delivering key note address at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial lecture on ‘One Nation One election, here on Saturday, Kovind said that this election process is not against the Constitution. “The idea of simultaneous polls was perceived by the framers of the Constitution and therefore it cannot be unconstitutional”, he asserted, adding that an "implementation committee" will look into the various constitutional amendments required to implement the concept.
“Thereafter, it would then be up to parliament to take a final call on simultaneous polls”, he remarked delivering his keynote address. Citing references, Kovind further said that if the first four Lok Sabha and assembly polls were held together till 1967, then how could synchronised polls be dubbed as unconstitutional.
Taking on who oppose it, he said that some sections are dubbing the idea of simultaneous polls as unconstitutional. “ But ,it is not true as the concept was perceived by the makers of the Constitution and several institutions, including the Election Commission, have supported the concept in the past”, he asserted.
He went on to claim that the simultaneous polls would further strengthen federalism as all three tiers of government will function together for five years. He said that perennial elections adversely impact the growth chart of the country and left almost every section in tight economic as well social situations.
Citing some examples from states like Maharashtra and Rajasthan, he said that frequent elections have badly impacted growth and governance works in the states which have witnessed frequent elections at all levels. Lamenting on the wrong interpretation of One Nation One Poll, he said that 'one nation, one election' is a popular catchphrase which has been misinterpreted by some, and a narrative has crept in that only one poll will take place under it with no further elections.
He also added that 47 political parties have given representations to the high-level committee that was headed by him and 32 of them supported holding polls simultaneously in the country. He added also that fifteen parties opposed the concept but they have supported the idea of simultaneous polls at one point or the other in the past.
Recalling as how the first four polls till 1967 were synchronised but the cycle was broken due to the early dissolution of some state assemblies after the Centre used its constitutional powers under Article 356. he said that the idea of a One Nation One election is not anti-Constitution. Pitching for it, he further said that frequent elections disrupt development work and multiple cycles of campaigning trigger the use of unaccounted money which hurts the integrity of the electoral process. He also termed the frequent elections not being good for ease of doing business, trade and commerce.