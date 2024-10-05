Post-campaigning, temple hopping with a slice of reality check in Jatland

CHANDIGARH: The election campaigning in Haryana may have come to an end. But it isn’t time to relax just yet for the contesting candidates. Many of them on Friday met party and booth workers and also prayed at religious places seeking divine blessings for their victory.
CM Nayab Singh Saini along with his wife paid obeisance at the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula and performed ‘havan-yagya’. The contestant from the Ladwa Assembly segment said that BJP would form the government in the state for a third time with a big mandate. Saini also appealed to voters to come out of their homes on October 5 to ensure full voting. He said party workers have taken the party’s vision and ‘Sankalp patra’ to each home.
Former CM and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda met party workers in Rohtak. After a hectic campaigning across the state, Hooda relaxed at his residence where he met party and booth workers. He is contesting from Garhi Sampla Kiloi Assembly seat in Rohtak.
Former home minister and BJP leader Anil Vij was in party office in Ambala.
Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Singh Chautala held a meeting with party workers. He is contesting from Ellenabad assembly seat in Sirsa.
Parties may run bitter campaigns against each other during polls, but the mention of the sweet ‘jalebis’ in the speeches of their leaders helps bring down the political temperature. This was in evidence on Friday.
Gohana’s jumbo-sized ‘jalebis’ and polls have a connection, a sweet one. Politicians hot on the campaign trail stop by for a bite, parties across the spectrum place bulk orders and both Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi mentioned its legendary creator, the late Matu Ram, in their speeches. Matu Ram’s grandson Raman Gupta said the jumbo-sized sweet was introduced in 1958 in Gohana by his late grandfather.