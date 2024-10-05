Punjab Police foils dacoity bid, arrests four including kingpin

CHANDIGARH: Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab in a joint-operation with Bathinda Police foiled a possible dacoity with the arrest of Jaspreet Singh alias Jassa, a kingpin of notorious Jassa Burj gang along with his three associates.

The task force also recovered four .32 bore pistols along with 11 live cartridges.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that the three arrested accomplices have been identified as Karanveer Singh alias Karni of Gulabgarh village, Resham Singh of Chatha village and Hardeep Singh alias Aarshi of Sekhu village.

All the accused persons have criminal history and were involved in crimes including arms supply, snatching, kidnapping and other crimes.

Yadav added that acting on a tip-off, teams from AGTF under the overall supervision of Additional DGP Promod Ban and Bathinda police intercepted and apprehended the accused persons from ring road in Bathinda and recovered weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

He also said that during the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the accused persons were planning a dacoity targeting a financer in the Rama Mandi area of Bathinda district.

The DGP said that further investigations are underway to establish backward and forward linkages.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police of Bathinda Amneet Kondal said that the accused Jaspreet Singh alias Jassa and his associates were also implicated in a violent incident that took place at DAV College Bathinda last month.

The accused Jaspreet alias Jassa has been facing at least 11 criminal cases of heinous crime, she added.

A case has been registered under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, section 111 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Cantt Bathinda.