Ten killed in Meghalaya floods and landslides, CM Conrad Sangma reviews situation

GUWAHATI: Rain-induced floods and landslides claimed the lives of at least 10 persons in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills region.
All five districts of Garo Hills have been affected. The deaths occurred in West Garo Hills (three) and South Garo Hills (seven), the two worst affected districts.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday morning reviewed the flood situation.
Later, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office said the incessant rains since Friday midnight caused flood in Dalu area as well as the plains belt of West Garo Hills. Gasuapara in South Garo Hills is also badly affected, where a bridge has been washed away.
“Three civilians have lost their lives in Dalu. The Chief Minister has directed the administration to release the ex-gratia to the next of the kin (of the deceased),” the statement said.
“Seven persons were confirmed dead in a village called Hatiasia Songma under Gasuapara police station. They were buried under a landslide,” the statement further said.
Sangma directed the administration to seek any assistance from the government and ensure that relief is carried out in the affected areas. The personnel of National Disaster Response Force are carrying out search and rescue operations.
Road communications from Dalu to Baghmara and other places have been disrupted due to multiple landslides and Sangma directed officials to identify alternative routes.
He directed that the wooden bridges, which have been washed away and damaged, should be rebuilt. All wooden bridges have been identified and they will be replaced with new constructions. The CM recommended bailey bridge technology for the construction.
“Officials have informed that electricity will be restored in most parts of the region by today. The CM has directed that all efforts should be made to ease public life and ensure adequate relief operation. He has asked administration to be on a high alert and continuously monitor the situation,” the statement further stated.