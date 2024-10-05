Ten killed in Meghalaya floods and landslides, CM Conrad Sangma reviews situation

GUWAHATI: Rain-induced floods and landslides claimed the lives of at least 10 persons in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills region.

All five districts of Garo Hills have been affected. The deaths occurred in West Garo Hills (three) and South Garo Hills (seven), the two worst affected districts.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday morning reviewed the flood situation.

Later, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office said the incessant rains since Friday midnight caused flood in Dalu area as well as the plains belt of West Garo Hills. Gasuapara in South Garo Hills is also badly affected, where a bridge has been washed away.