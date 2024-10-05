Under the optimisation plan India working on satellites in three orbits

NEW DELHI: The Indian Defence establishment is working for a three layered constellation of multi-purpose satellites under a re-orientation and "optimisation" plan.

The sources confirmed that the "work is on to have satellites in the low, medium and geo-stationary orbits" which will have capabilities to up-link and downlink data/ information in a secured (encrypted) manner.

Orbit is the circular path around the earth which an object in space follows around the earth. As per the National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) these get classified into Low earth Orbit (up to 2000 km from earth), Medium Earth Orbit (between 2000km to 35.780km) and Geosynchronous Orbit (above 35, 780 km).

All this is being done under the tri-services Defence Space Agency (DSA). The lessons from the Russia-Ukraine conflict are also guiding the plans which have been "optimised" to adjust as per the budgets allocated. "If the need arises the frequency bands can be hired from the private satellite agencies as has happened in the Russia -Ukraine conflict wherein the encrypted information can be transferred securely." said sources.

Another source said that there has been a budget cut but with a caveat that more money can be allocated in future. In 2019, the government had given clearances to create the Defence Space Research Agency (DSRA) to develop sophisticated weapon systems and technologies.

The agency has personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force. India has been basing military satellites for purposes which can be communication, navigation, collecting intelligence through surveillance and reconnaissance increasing the weapon accuracy.