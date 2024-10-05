Under the optimisation plan India working on satellites in three orbits

NEW DELHI: The Indian Defence establishment is working for a three layered constellation of multi-purpose satellites under a re-orientation and "optimisation" plan.
The sources confirmed that the "work is on to have satellites in the low, medium and geo-stationary orbits" which will have capabilities to up-link and downlink data/ information in a secured (encrypted) manner.
Orbit is the circular path around the earth which an object in space follows around the earth. As per the National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) these get classified into Low earth Orbit (up to 2000 km from earth), Medium Earth Orbit (between 2000km to 35.780km) and Geosynchronous Orbit (above 35, 780 km).
All this is being done under the tri-services Defence Space Agency (DSA). The lessons from the Russia-Ukraine conflict are also guiding the plans which have been "optimised" to adjust as per the budgets allocated. "If the need arises the frequency bands can be hired from the private satellite agencies as has happened in the Russia -Ukraine conflict wherein the encrypted information can be transferred securely." said sources.
Another source said that there has been a budget cut but with a caveat that more money can be allocated in future. In 2019, the government had given clearances to create the Defence Space Research Agency (DSRA) to develop sophisticated weapon systems and technologies.
The agency has personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force. India has been basing military satellites for purposes which can be communication, navigation, collecting intelligence through surveillance and reconnaissance increasing the weapon accuracy.
Since 2008, India has had a Military Space Cell, a tri-service organisation under the aegis of the Integrated Defence Services (IDS). In 2019, as reported by TNIE, "The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared the setting up of this new agency called the Defence Space Research Agency (DSRA), which has been entrusted with the task of creating space warfare weapon systems and technologies," said Defence Ministry sources.
The agency is said to have a team of scientists who would be working in close coordination with the tri-services headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff officers. This agency would be providing research and development support to the newly announced tri-service DSA created to help the country fight wars in space. It will be composed of personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force. It is likely to command all the space assets including A-SAT capability.
In 2019 itself, India carried out the Anti-Satellite Test which demonstrated its capability to shoot down satellites in space. China conducted an anti-satellite test (ASAT) in 2007.
For the first time, in 2010, the then Defence Minister formed an Integrated Space Cell under the aegis of the Integrated Defence Services Headquarters, a joint set-up of the armed forces, Department of Space and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) working to protect India's space-based assets.
Further, in 2011 the Naresh Chandra Task Force, a Task Force on National Security, recommended the establishment of a tri-service Aerospace Command (to be headed by a three-star general). Eventually, in 2019, the government upgraded the Integrated Space Cell to the DSA, headed by a two-star general.