Authorities seize MD drugs worth Rs 1,814 crore from factory in Bhopal

AHMEDABAD: In a major drug bust, authorities have seized MD drugs and raw materials worth Rs 1,814 crore from a factory in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, according to Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi.

The high-stakes raid was part of a coordinated operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi, Sanghavi announced on Sunday.

In a significant crackdown, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Delhi conducted a joint raid on a factory disguised as a manufacturing unit at Bagroda Industrial Estate in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The factory, said to be the largest illegal operation busted by the Gujarat ATS to date, was reportedly producing 25 kg of drugs daily. The accused had constructed a state-of-the-art facility over six months for the illicit production. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the operation.

According to police sources, Gujarat ATS had been monitoring the location for one to one and a half months based on intelligence. Once the information was verified, the ATS collaborated with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Delhi to launch a joint operation.

During the raid, authorities seized 907 kg of MD drugs in both solid and liquid forms from a rented shed. Additionally, 5,000 kg of raw materials and equipment used for drug production, including grinders, motors, glassware, and heaters, were also recovered from the site.

Police sources revealed that two individuals, Amit Chaturvedi (57), a resident of Bhopal, and Sanyal Prakash Bane (40), from Nashik, Maharashtra, were arrested during the raid. Investigations uncovered that Bane had previously been arrested in 2017 by Amboli Police in connection with a one-kilogram MD drug seizure and had served five years in jail.

After his release, Bane was approached by a friend of Amit Chaturvedi, and the duo devised a plan to manufacture and sell MD drugs. Seven months ago, they rented a shed in Bagroda Industrial Estate, where they spent the last three to four months accumulating raw materials and equipment.

The chemical production process had already begun, along with the distribution of the drugs. Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi posted on x “Kudos to Gujarat ATS and NCB (Ops), Delhi, for a massive win in the fight against drugs. Recently, they raided a factory in Bhopal and seized MD and materials used to manufacture MD, with a staggering total value of ₹1814 crores.”