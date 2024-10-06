BJP to make 25 commitments to mark 25 years of formation of Jharkhand

RANCHI: Ahead of the Assembly polls, BJP will make 25 commitments to mark 25 years of the formation of Jharkhand, besides making 150 announcements on the 150th birth anniversary of tribal hero Birsa Munda.

Meanwhile, the first phase of announcements was made on Sunday, which the party termed ‘Paanch Pran’ (five promises),’ while further commitments will be made later in two more phases.

According to BJP functionaries, ‘Panch Pran’ is a part of the manifesto for Assembly elections in Jharkhand, which will be released phase-wise this time to bring something new into it.

“The idea is to make 25 new commitments for the betterment of the people of Jharkhand to mark 25 years of formation of Jharkhand. First phase of commitments (Panch Pran) was made on Sunday by state party chief Babulal Marandi, while 25 other commitments will be made later,” said BJP State Spokesperson Pradeep Sinha. These are not just the commitment, but it will work as the guidelines for the government for the next 5 years, he added.

Referring to the phase-wise releasing of the manifesto, Sinha said that it was done to bring something new into it. This is not merely a manifesto, but a commitment towards a developed Jharkhand, he said.

This is nothing but a framework being prepared by the BJP for the development of the state, said the BJP Spokesperson.