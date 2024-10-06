BJP to make 25 commitments to mark 25 years of formation of Jharkhand

RANCHI: Ahead of the Assembly polls, BJP will make 25 commitments to mark 25 years of the formation of Jharkhand, besides making 150 announcements on the 150th birth anniversary of tribal hero Birsa Munda.
Meanwhile, the first phase of announcements was made on Sunday, which the party termed ‘Paanch Pran’ (five promises),’ while further commitments will be made later in two more phases.
According to BJP functionaries, ‘Panch Pran’ is a part of the manifesto for Assembly elections in Jharkhand, which will be released phase-wise this time to bring something new into it.
“The idea is to make 25 new commitments for the betterment of the people of Jharkhand to mark 25 years of formation of Jharkhand. First phase of commitments (Panch Pran) was made on Sunday by state party chief Babulal Marandi, while 25 other commitments will be made later,” said BJP State Spokesperson Pradeep Sinha. These are not just the commitment, but it will work as the guidelines for the government for the next 5 years, he added.
Referring to the phase-wise releasing of the manifesto, Sinha said that it was done to bring something new into it. This is not merely a manifesto, but a commitment towards a developed Jharkhand, he said.
This is nothing but a framework being prepared by the BJP for the development of the state, said the BJP Spokesperson.
Notably, during the first phase of announcements, State BJP Chief Babulal Marandi promised to launch ‘Laxmi Johar Yojana’ under which every household will be given an LPG gas cylinder for Rs 500 and two free cylinders in a year.
The ‘Panch Pran’ also promises ‘Gogo-Didi Yojna’ under which financial assistance of Rs 2,100 will be transferred to the bank accounts of every eligible woman every month to empower them.
According to BJP sources, ‘Didi Gogo Yojana’ will be passed in the very first Cabinet meeting, if the party is voted to power in 2024 Assembly polls. In the Santhali language, Gogo means mother.
To counter Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana, launched ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand by Hemant Soren Government under which Rs 1000 is being given every month to the women between the age group of 18 to 50 years, BJP has promised Rs 2100 every month to them.
The BJP manifesto also promises to launch assured employment in the state, under which 5 lakh self-employment opportunities will be created for the youth in the 5 years. Besides that, fair and transparent recruitment will be done for 2.87 lakh vacant government posts.
“To ensure this, the recruitment process will be started in the first cabinet meeting itself, which will lead to 1.5 lakh recruitments by November 2025. Apart from this, an annual calendar will be introduced, which will include all the existing examinations in a single exam,” said Marandi. To address the challenges being face by the youth, who are struggling to start their career, every graduate and postgraduate youth will be given ‘Yuva Sathi’ allowance of Rs 2,000 per month for two years to help them meet their studies and career expenses like books and coaching fees, he added.
Marandi also promised that there would be timely examinations; timely results and appointment letters will be given to the selected candidates on time.