Communal tension in Tripura following clashes over Durga Puja donations

GUWAHATI: Communal tension flared up in the Kadamtala area of Tripura late Sunday evening following clashes surrounding Durga Puja donations.

Casualties, if any, were not known.

In a video circulating on social media, a young man was seen lying in a pool of blood, apparently dead.

In another video, a mob armed with machetes and sticks can be seen walking at a marketplace after, what appeared, to be the incidents of vandalism of shops and commercial establishments.

In yet another video, a man, who did not feature in it, can be heard saying the Kadamtala market had been set on fire. The video, shot from a distance, showed the area under fire.

According to reports reaching here, the police had to fire blank shots to disperse the troublemakers.

The area falls under the North Tripura district and is close to Assam’s Karimganj district. The authorities imposed prohibitory orders under section 163 BNSS.