EAM Jaishankar meets President Muizzu, appreciates his commitment to enhance bilateral ties

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday greeted Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, who arrived in New Delhi for his first bilateral visit to India.

Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Muizzu's commitment to strengthening the India-Maldives relationship. He also expressed confidence that Muizzu's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring a new boost to their friendly ties.

Sharing pictures with Muizzu, Jaishankar on X wrote, "Pleased to call on President Mohamed Muizzu today at the start of his State Visit to India."

He added, "Appreciate his commitment to enhance India-Maldives relationship. Confident that his talks with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow will give a new impetus to our friendly ties."

President Muizzu along with First Lady of Maldives, Sajidha Mohamed arrived in India on Sunday, for his first bilateral visit to India.

He was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kiriti Vardhan Singh. Muizzu's visit to India, from October 6-10, has come upon the official invitation of President Droupadi Murmu.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, announced the arrival of Maldives President in New Delhi. Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "A warm welcome to President Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit to India."

"Received by MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh at the airport. The visit will provide further boost to this long-standing India-Maldives comprehensive bilateral partnership," the post further said.

During this visit, President Muizzu will hold meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials.

Notably, this is Muizzu's second visit to India this year after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this June.