Five killed as dumper rams bikes in Rajasthan's Dausa

JAIPUR: A dumper rammed into three motorcycles in Dausa district of Rajasthan, killing five people and injuring 10 others on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Lalsot at around 11.30 am, SHO of Lalsot police station Mahavir Singh said, adding initial investigation found that the dumper hit the motorcycle after its brakes failed.

He said four of the five deceased have been identified as Laxmi Mahawar (7), Mahesh Chandra Sharma (45), Ram Hari Yogi (42) and Revad Mal Mahawar (40), while efforts are being made to identify the fifth victim, a woman.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The SHO said four people including an unidentified woman died on the spot while Revad Mal Mahawar died during treatment in Dausa.

He said that after the postmortem, the bodies were handed over to their family members.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the accident and also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a statement, Bagde has prayed to God to grant peace to the souls of the deceased and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this shock.

He has also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident.

Chief Minister Sharma has expressed grief over the accident on X and directed the district administration officials to ensure proper medical treatment to the injured.

"The news of the loss of lives and many citizens getting injured in the horrific road accident in Dausa district is very sad," Sharma said.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and give speedy recovery to the injured. Om Shanti!" he said.