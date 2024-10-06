Nagaland’s cop-social contributor wins International Association of Chiefs of Police award

GUWAHATI: The US-based International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) has selected dentist-turned-policewoman Pritpal Kaur as a 2024 IACP 40 Under 40 awardee.

The 39-year-old, a native of Haryana who is serving as the superintendent of police of Phek district in Nagaland, is among 40 police officers selected from around the world for the award. She is the lone winner from India this year.

The awardees represent the top rising leaders, exemplifying leadership, dedication and service to their communities and the law enforcement profession.

“You are part of an incredibly talented, accomplished, and dedicated group of individuals who demonstrate leadership and exemplify a deep commitment to the profession,” the IACP, a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, wrote in a congratulatory message sent to her.

Kaur is a 2016 batch IPS officer and a social contributor. She treats patients with dental problems, counsels drug users, helps youth prepare for competitive exams including civil services exams, works with school dropouts, facilitates training and procurement of modern tools for farmers, encourages innovators and entrepreneurs and educates rural women on female hygiene.

Sharing her profile, the IACP wrote, “Since childhood, SP Kaur has carried a passion for spreading education, and throughout her career she has helped resolve conflicts and strengthen communities across India.”

“She has dedicated her career to strengthening communities through innovative projects such as Fighting Drugs with Education and Livelihood and Not Guns but Machines, which teaches people how to apply their skills into making machines such as electric bicycles, dryers, and other low-cost machines,” the IACP further stated.

Kaur brought progress and peace to international borders, using her negotiation skills to avert border clashes and land disputes, and assisted in anti-drug efforts, providing treatment, counseling, rehabilitation, and livelihood to hundreds of people struggling with drug addiction, the IACP added.

Kaur has won several awards, including International Inspiration Women Award 2023, Skoch Gold Award 2023, DGP Disc Award, Women Power India Award 2023, and Global Women Leader Award 2024.

However, the greatest honour for her was perhaps a tribal moniker. While she was serving in eastern Nagaland, the locals lovingly gave her a tribal name “Themshao Lam”, which is the name of a grandmother who made sacrifices to protect her tribe in the olden days.